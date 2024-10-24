All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Fallout: London surpasses 1 million downloads, one of the biggest releases in GOG history

With over 1 million players Fallout: London's success highlights just how much gamers want to play a new single-player game in the franchise.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time

Fallout: London is a fan-made expansion-sized mod for Fallout 4 that shifts the action to post-apocalyptic London, England. With new locations, factions, weapons, and a fully-voiced campaign, it's a project we've been following alongside countless Fallout fans for some time.

Well, maybe not countless, as the ambitious mod and single-player game from Team FOLON has surpassed the 1 million player milestone, making it one of the most successful mod releases ever. Not only that, but due to the size and complexity of the mod, releasing it exclusively via GOG has also made it one of the platform's most successful releases in terms of reach.

Fallout: London is exclusive to PC, but its success highlights the franchise's popularity. There hasn't been a mainline single-player Fallout game since 2015, and with Bethesda focused on Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, it could be several years before we see another official game in the franchise.

And with that, if you own Fallout 4 on PC and are clamoring for some more time in the wasteland, definitely give Fallout: London a go - it's a passion-filled creation for fans that is free to download and install.

Fallout: London was an incredibly massive project that over the years faced various challenges in delivering the mod to players, but ultimately reached its release through our platform. Supporting such a creative, ambitious fan project was an adventure GOG decided to embark on - not only out of our spirit of gamership, but to ensure that the rich, immersive worlds of games like Fallout continue to thrive. Making Fallout: London easily accessible and providing a seamless installation process and compatibility across different platforms was our way of preserving history.

The announcement arrives on Fallout Day, which means if you don't own Fallout 4 on PC and want to check out Fallout: London, you can pick it up for $9.99 (75% off) over at GOG.com. For those playing, Team FOLON recently dropped a massive patch for the game and is continuing to optimize the experience and address feedback and issues.

NEWS SOURCES:gog.prowly.com, gog.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

