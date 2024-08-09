DOOM and DOOM II bundle releases with new levels and 4K support

The first two DOOM games have been bundled together and released on every platform but with completely new levels and various other improvements.

According to the blog post about the announcement found on the Steam website, this latest bundle of DOOM games is the developer's "biggest effort yet" as these enhanced versions come with online cross-platform Deathmatch and Co-op for up to 16 players, community-published single-player mod support for all those juicy community-created downloadable additions, optimized rendering, accessibility options, and support for 4K at 120Hz.

Additionally, the blog post states buyers will be able to select between the modern IDKFA soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult, which includes the brand-new DOOM II recordings, alongside the original MIDI soundtracks. As for people who already own the first DOOM games, they will receive a free upgrade to the combined game along with all of its new content and features.

The DOOM + DOOM II bundle is available now for $10 on all relevant platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It's also available on Game Pass.