Witcher 4 updates: 'We know Geralt will be a part of the game,' voice actor says

Geralt of Rivia voice actor Doug Cockle apparently confirms that the Butcher of Blaviken will be a part of The Witcher 4, but CDPR has yet to confirm.

A surprising bit of info has just dropped about CD Projekt's next Witcher game. Apparently Geralt of Rivia, aka The White Wolf aka The Butcher of Blaviken, will be a part of the game, despite the hero's journey being quite neatly wrapped up in The Witcher 3's Blood and Wine expansion.

"The Witcher 4 has been announced...I can't say anything about it. We know that Geralt will be part of the game, we just don't know how much. The game won't focus on Geralt, so it's not about him this time. We don't know who it's about, I'm excited to find out, I want to know," Cockle said in a recent gamified YouTube video where he tries to recreate iconic lines from the game.

"I have not seen any script yet...I mean I couldn't tell you if I did. This is the thing. I could be lying through my teeth. But I'm not...or am I?"

If Geralt is in the game, it stands to reason that Cockle has probably recorded a few voice lines for the famed witcher.

The 'we' in question is interesting because CD Projekt has not formally announced whether or not Geralt will actually be in the game. In fact, CDPR has been markedly light on details about the new Witcher games, only confirming that the new game, codenamed Polaris, will be the first installment of a new Witcher trilogy of games.

So far, CD Projekt has only really said that Polaris is the start of a "new saga," that it will be built with Unreal Engine, and that it will have some sort of multiplayer element. Key art for the new game also confirms that the school of the Lynx will play a role.

Other details have been light, with CD Projekt joint-CEO Michal Nowakowski saying that Polaris won't be 'The Witcher 3 in new clothing':