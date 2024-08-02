Logitech responds to developing a subscription-based 'forever mouse'

Logitech has responded to the company's CEO revealing development on a 'forever mouse' that would feature a subscription-based payment structure.

Logitech is known for creating some of the highest-quality peripherals on the market and innovating in ways that have enabled it to capture large segments of consumers.

Its no surprise that Logitech Research and Development laboratories would be constantly producing new and interesting designs of established products, with the goal of inventing a fresh take that attracts more customers. Logitech's CEO Hanneke Faber gave a glimpse behind the curtain at Logitech's "innovation center" in Ireland in a recent interview with The Verge. Faber said they were shown a "forever mouse" that was designed to capture similar longevity as a watch.

Faber was asked what made the "forever mouse" a "forever mouse," to which Faber responded it was heavier, came with great software that users would constantly be updating and was "beautiful." Faber was further pressed about how Logitech would make money from selling a mouse to consumers that they would never have to replace. Faber said that such a product would need to offer value in the form of a service in the form of software updates.

The Logitech CEO was then asked directly if they could "envision a subscription mouse," to which Faber responded, "Possibly." That was followed up by, "And that would be the forever mouse," to which Faber responded, "Yeah."

It should be noted that neither Logitech nor Faber said there were any plans to release a subscription-based mouse and that this was simply another example of a creation birthed out of Logitech's Research and Development laboratories the company was prospecting. Logitech provided me with an updated statement about the "forever mouse," which can be found below.

"There are no plans for a subscription mouse. The 'forever mouse' is not an actual or planned product, but a peek into provocative internal thinking on future possibilities for more sustainable consumer electronics," wrote Logitech in an email

