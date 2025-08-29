Logitech MX Master 4 isn't a gaming mouse - but it's getting haptic feedback, this leak claims

MX Master 4 is set to arrive next month packing a haptic sense panel under where your thumb rests to provide physical feedback on certain actions.

TL;DR: Logitech's MX Master 4 mouse is set to launch on September 30, 2025, according to a new leak, and it'll come with haptic feedback that's designed to work on the productivity front, as well as an overhauled design for better durability. Rumored pricing suggests a $150 MSRP in the US.

Logitech's MX Master 4 is set to launch at the end of next month and it'll pack an innovative twist in the form of haptic feedback, according to a new leak.

Logitech's MX Master 3S is about to get a successor (Image Credit: Logitech)

This is an extensive leak from German tech site Winfuture (via PC Gamer) which has got hold of not just the full details of the incoming peripheral, including features and pricing, but also a bunch of images showing off the MX Master 4.

The big introduction is 'haptic feedback' better known as the humble rumble, and in this case, it's not a gaming-related addition, but a productivity one.

The idea is there's a haptic sense panel - which is embedded in the ledge on the side of the mouse, where the thumb rests - and this buzzes under certain conditions. As Winfuture explains, Logitech says that this is to "provide feedback on actions such as changing computers, adjusting the cursor, and similar actions".

In other words, you'll know that the action has happened because you'll feel that buzz under your thumb. The strength of the haptic feedback will be adjustable in Logitech's software, so you can tone it down to whatever you feel is a reasonable and comfortable level. Note that Logitech has tried similar haptic tricks with past mice, but this is a fresh take.

Logitech also has its thumb scroll wheels here, complete with its 'Actions Ring' - a customizable overlay allowing for quickly accessing functions.

There's a revamped design which will hopefully mean increased durability, and Logitech promises much quieter clicks with this new MX Master offering - up to 90% quieter, in fact, than its predecessor.

According to Winfuture, the Logitech MX Master 4 is going to be out from September 30, 2025, with a recommended price in Europe of €129.99 - that's roughly $150 in the US. While we might normally expect it to retail more cheaply than that in the US, with the tariffs these days, who knows - Logitech raised prices on some of its hardware not so long ago.