Logitech is working on a 'forever mouse' that you pay per month for

Logitech is no stranger to the peripheral market, making some of the highest-quality peripherals for gamers and creatives alike.

But have you ever considered paying a monthly subscription for one of your peripherals? Logitech has, and the company's CEO Hanneke Faber recently revealed in an interview with The Verge they were shown a "forever mouse" at Logitech's "innovation center" in Ireland. This "forever mouse" was directly compared to the longevity of a watch in the way that people, more often than not, choose not to throw away their old watch. Logitech is aiming to create a product that captures that some longevity.

Faber was asked follow-up questions about this mysterious "forever mouse," such as "What made the mouse a forever mouse?" Faber described it as a "little heavier," having "great software and services you'd constantly update," and "it was beautiful." Faber added, "I don't think we're necessarily super far away from that."

Digging deeper into the prospect of a mouse you would never need to replace, Faber was asked what the business model would be for such a product. Faber explained the forever mouse would need to offer value in the form of a service, which would be hinged on future software updates. Faber was further pressed for explanation as what this would entail for the end consumer, and was directly asked "I'm going to ask this very directly. Can you envision a subscription mouse?"

Faber responded, "Possibly," and was then asked, "And that would be the forever mouse?". Faber responded, "Yeah."

So you pay a subscription for software updates to your mouse.

Yeah, and you never have to worry about it again, which is not unlike our video conferencing services today.

But it's a mouse.

But it's a mouse, yeah.

I think consumers might perceive those to be very different.

[Laughs] Yes, but it's gorgeous. Think about it like a diamond-encrusted mouse.

