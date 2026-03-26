NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says AGI has been now been 'achieved'

TL;DR: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang believes Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) has already been achieved, depending on its definition. He suggests AI could potentially run a billion-dollar company temporarily by creating popular services, but doubts multiple AI agents could build a company like NVIDIA.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently sat down for an interview where he asked about his estimated timeline on a company achieving Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), to which he answered, "I think we've achieved AGI," albeit with some caveats.

AGI is discussed at 1:55:16

For quite some time, Huang has been an advocate for the achievement of AGI being determined by the definition of AGI, and that definition is entirely dependent on how any given person would describe what an AGI is. In the instance of the interview with Huang, Lex Fridman proposes that an AGI would be capable of replacing Huang at the helm of NVIDIA, or be able to achieve what Huang has achieved with the company.

For example, Fridman says this particular AGI would be capable of starting, growing, and running a successful technology company, and that company needs to be worth more than $1 billion. Fridman asked Huang how long he thinks an artificial system such as this is away. In response, Huang said sharply, "I think it's now. I think we have achieved AGI". Fridman followed up by asking if it's possible for a company to run on an AI system. Huang replied, "Possible. And the reason for that is this. You $1 billion, and you didn't say forever."

Huang goes on to state that it's entirely possible an AI system could create a web service, or app, that attracts millions of users for a short period of time. The NVIDIA CEO goes on to say that the likelihood of 100 agents building NVIDIA into a company is zero.