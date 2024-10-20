Intel Arc graphics driver brings up to 24% more performance to Core Ultra 'Lunar Lake' devices

Intel's GPU driver releases cover all of its products, from discrete Arc cards for desktops to CPUs with integrated Iris Xe Graphics and new mobile chips like the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 'Lunar Lake' processors with built-in second-generation Arc 'Battlemage' graphics.
Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.6127, available now, supports the new eight-player co-op horror game No More Room in Hell 2. This is the latest game from the developers behind the popular Chivalry series, a new 'Left 4 Dead' style experience with more players and a massive map to explore. Its Early Access release is happening this week; check out the trailer below.
The latest Intel Graphics Driver boosts performance in two games for the desktop Arc lineup, Core Keeper and Metaphor: ReFantazio, and two games for the new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 GPUs found in mobile 'Lunar Lake' chips - Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Assassin's Creed Mirage.
The latter gets the most significant boost, with a 24% average FPS improvement when playing at 1080p with Medium settings. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered receives a more modest 8% FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings. As high-profile releases, it's great to see Intel improving 'Lunar Lake' 1080p gaming performance as mobile Arc 'Battlemage' graphics deliver on the efficiency front - paving the way for it to appear in PC gaming handhelds and Mini PCs.
Here are the Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.6127 Release Notes.
Gaming Highlights:
Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs for:
- No More Room in Hell 2
Game performance improvements on Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products versus Intel 31.0.101.6083 software driver for:
Core Keeper (DX11)
- Up to 11% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Very High settings
- Up to 13% average FPS uplift at 1440p with Very High settings
Metaphor: ReFantazio (DX11)
- Up to 20% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings
Game performance improvements on Intel Core Ultra Series 2 GPUs versus Intel 31.0.101.5736 software driver for:
Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered (DX12)
- Up to 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings
Assassin's Creed Mirage (DX12)
- Up to 24% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings & adaptive quality off
