Intel Arc graphics driver brings up to 24% more performance to Core Ultra 'Lunar Lake' devices

The latest Intel Graphics Driver brings some improvements to Intel Core Ultra Series 2 'Lunar Lake' gaming, with up to 24% more performance in some games.

Intel's GPU driver releases cover all of its products, from discrete Arc cards for desktops to CPUs with integrated Iris Xe Graphics and new mobile chips like the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 'Lunar Lake' processors with built-in second-generation Arc 'Battlemage' graphics.

Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.6127, available now, supports the new eight-player co-op horror game No More Room in Hell 2. This is the latest game from the developers behind the popular Chivalry series, a new 'Left 4 Dead' style experience with more players and a massive map to explore. Its Early Access release is happening this week; check out the trailer below.

The latest Intel Graphics Driver boosts performance in two games for the desktop Arc lineup, Core Keeper and Metaphor: ReFantazio, and two games for the new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 GPUs found in mobile 'Lunar Lake' chips - Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Assassin's Creed Mirage.

The latter gets the most significant boost, with a 24% average FPS improvement when playing at 1080p with Medium settings. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered receives a more modest 8% FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings. As high-profile releases, it's great to see Intel improving 'Lunar Lake' 1080p gaming performance as mobile Arc 'Battlemage' graphics deliver on the efficiency front - paving the way for it to appear in PC gaming handhelds and Mini PCs.

Here are the Intel Graphics Driver 32.0.101.6127 Release Notes.