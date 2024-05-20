Intel Arc graphics driver adds Hellblade 2 support and boosts Starfield performance on Arc GPUs

The latest Intel Arc graphics driver adds support for Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Ubisoft's free-to-play XDefiant, and improves Starfield performance.

Intel has released Intel Graphics Driver 31.0.101.5522 (WHQL Certified) for its Arc graphics cards for desktop and mobile Intel Core Ultra processors. It brings day one support for this week's big PC release, the highly anticipated Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, alongside optimizations for Starfield's big May 2024 update and support for Wuthering Waves and Ubisoft's XDefiant.

Starfield performance for Intel Arc GPUs has been something of a disappointment for months, so it's good to see progress being made here - with Intel noting that desktop Arc owners should see an 8% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Ultra settings and a 7% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings. It's not a game-changer, like some previous Arc driver releases that have brought massive 100%+ improvements, but welcome nonetheless.

Unfortunately, the driver's release notes still list several outstanding Known Issues related to games like No Rest of the Wicked, DOOM Eternal, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora crashing and software like the popular video more upscale Topaz Video AI having issues exporting videos.

Intel divides the Known Issues into two categories: Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products (discrete desktop Arc GPUs) and Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc. Here are the Release Notes for the latest Intel Game On Graphics Driver.