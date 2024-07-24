Elon Musk asks if Tesla should invest another $5 billion into xAI startup

How do you get $5 billion out of Tesla to invest into your AI startup? You poll your followers on X if you're Elon Musk, which is exactly what he did:
The Tesla and SpaceX founder asked his followers "should Tesla invest $5 billion into xAI, assuming the valuation is set by several credible outside investors? (Board approval & shareholders vote are needed, so this is just to test the waters).
He posted a poll which had 958,086 votes with 67.9% of his followers voting "yes" while 32.1% voted "no". I guess we'll see in the coming weeks if Tesla announces a $5 billion investment into xAI, we'll know where it's coming from. The public voting, and Elon using that as leverage to get Tesla to invest $5 billion into xAI is... different, to see.
