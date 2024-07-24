Elon Musk asks if Tesla should invest another $5 billion into xAI startup

Elon Musk posts on his personal X account, a poll asking his followers whether his Tesla should invest in a further $5 billion into xAI startup.

How do you get $5 billion out of Tesla to invest into your AI startup? You poll your followers on X if you're Elon Musk, which is exactly what he did:

The Tesla and SpaceX founder asked his followers "should Tesla invest $5 billion into xAI, assuming the valuation is set by several credible outside investors? (Board approval & shareholders vote are needed, so this is just to test the waters).

He posted a poll which had 958,086 votes with 67.9% of his followers voting "yes" while 32.1% voted "no". I guess we'll see in the coming weeks if Tesla announces a $5 billion investment into xAI, we'll know where it's coming from. The public voting, and Elon using that as leverage to get Tesla to invest $5 billion into xAI is... different, to see.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

