Dell is building an AI factory with NVIDIA AI GPUs to train Grok for xAI and Elon Musk

Dell has announced a partnership with NVIDIA on making a new AI factory to power Grok, the AI model developed by Elon Musk's company, xAI.

Dell has officially announced a partnership with NVIDIA on constructing an AI factory that is designed to super-boost Grok training, the AI model created by Elon Musk's company, xAI. Dell CEO Michael Dell announced the news on a post on X, check it out below:

Grok is a generative AI chatbot created by Musk's xAI company, based on a large language model that process visual information like documents, diagrams, charts, screenshots, paragraphs and more, as well as its lengthy text capabilities.

SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI founder Elon Musk posted on X about the AI factory news, saying: "To be precise, Dell is assembling half the racks that are going into the supercomputer that xAI is building". In response to which other company xAI is working with, to which Musk replied "SMC" which is Super Micro Computer. Super Micro confirmed with Reuters that it's working with xAI.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang talked about Dell being a long-term partner in May 2024, he said at the time: "I'm here, I'm here to announce this Dell AI factory with NVIDIA going to market starting today. In order to do this, just think about what an AI factory is. It has CPUs and GPUs".

Jensen continued: "It has networking switches. Incredible amounts of software in systems connected to storage and the miles of, the miles of cables alone necessary to build up one of these things. Well we. . . you know, Michael, turned it into an easy bit. And so that, just as Dell did in early days with PCs, they're now doing this with AI factories".

