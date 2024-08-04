Tesla's supercomputing cluster at Giga Texas: 100K H100/H200 for video training FSD, Optimus

Elon Musk does a walkthrough of the Tesla supercomputer cluster at Giga Texas: 100K NVIDIA H100/H200 with massive storage for video training FSD, Optimus.

Published
1 minute & 39 seconds read time

Elon Musk has officially dubbed Tesla's new supercomputer cluster at Giga Texas "Cortex" which will be powered by 100,000 x NVIDIA H100/H200 AI GPUs with "massive storage" for video training its FSD and Optimus projects.

Elon Musk revealed the new name of the Tesla Gigafactory Texas supercomputer cluster in a post on X, which comes as no surprise to the SpaceX and Telsa (and X) boss.

Elon did say that the new Cortex supercomputing cluster will feature around 100,000 x NVIDIA H100 and H200 AI GPUs that will be used to video train the neural networks for FSD (Full Self-Driving) and Optimus robotics.

Musk has said that the massive cooling system that the Cortex supercomputing cluster needs is massive, requiring around 130MW of power and cooling this year alone before expanding out to over 500MW in the next 18 months alone. The cooling systems had their fans installed this week, with some drone shots taken by Giga Texas (now Cortex) observer Joe Tegtmeyer.

The new Cortex supercomputing cluster will also use 4 giant water tanks that will assist with the cooling of the system, with Tesla needing to build out this structure on the second floor of the building.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

