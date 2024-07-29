Elon Musk and X's Grok AI now scrapes every post from every user unless they opt out

Elon's Grok AI sees all, reads all, and now uses every X post for training, but there is a way to opt-out if you go to the Settings page.

X, formerly known as Twitter and the digital echo chamber for Elon Musk and his politics, also has a chatbot and powerful AI called Grok. Created by xAI, alongside hundreds of thousands of high-powered NVIDIA GPUs, Grok is described as an AI with a "rebellious streak" that will deliver candid, unfiltered responses.

X recently updated its terms and settings for all users. By default, it uses all X data for training. Grok now has access to everybody's posts, including yours, if you're on X. This move follows Meta and is understandable, given that massive amounts of raw data are a key ingredient for training and creating complex AI models like Grok.

Several AI companies and models have been under fire lately, with reports indicating that some have been scraping YouTube and other public forums to train AI. According to a Microsoft executive, if it's online, it's free to scrape. So, yes, X, Elon, and Zuckerberg are not alone in looking to social media platforms for AI training. The good news is that you can opt-out.

So, then, how do you opt out of xAI and Grok scraping in X? Unfortunately, you can't opt out of Grok reading and ingesting all of your posts using the mobile app. To opt-out, you'll need to access X Settings from a desktop computer or laptop, select Privacy and Safety, and from there, select Grok and uncheck the box. Premium X users can also use this page to delete their conversation history with Grok.