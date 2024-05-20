NVIDIA CEO proud to announce Dell's new AI factory is powered by Blackwell AI GPUs

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says Dell's new AI factories will be full of CPUs, GPUs, switches, and more... with liquid-cooled Blackwell AI GPUs.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is happy to team up with long-term partner Dell on providing its new Blackwell AI GPUs for Dell's new AI factory. In a chat with Bloomberg today, Jensen covered it all:

Jensen says that Dell's AI factories will help drive the continued artificial intelligence (AI) wave, and that the AI factory will be filled with the very latest CPUs, GPUs, switches, and other high-end components.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said: "I'm here, I'm here to announce this Dell AI factory with NVIDIA going to market starting today. In order to do this, just think about what an AI factory is. It has CPUs and GPUs. It has networking switches. Incredible amounts of software in systems connected to storage and the miles of, the miles of cables alone necessary to build up one of these things. Well we. . . you know, Michael, turned it into an easy bit. And so that, just as Dell did in early days with PCs, they're now doing this with AI factories".

Jensen continued: "So that any company can come to Dell with a specification and requirement they could get into the business of producing - and this is the big idea - producing intelligence at scale".

Dell's new PowerEdge XE9680L server has support for up to 8 x liquid-cooled NVIDIA Blackwell AI GPUs, while Dell also offers businesses to rapidly scale deployment through a turnkey solution, with future versions of Dell's XE9680L servers to support an insane 72 x NVIDIA AI GPUs in a single rack.

Dell's new AI factory will be using hardware and software from a variety of US-based companies, including networking products frorm Broadcom, PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, running Microsoft software, and a partnership wtih Meta on deploying Llama 3 and other business solutions that use Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform.