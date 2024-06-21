Elon Musk is getting NVIDIA, Dell and Supermicro to build a powerful supercomputer

Elon Musk has confirmed that Dell Technologies and Supermicro are helping Musk's startup xAI with its NVIDIA-powered AI supercomputer.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Elon Musk's startup xAI has made a massive order with various hardware companies to create a powerful supercomputer that will be used to power Grok.

The CEO of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell, took to his personal X account to announce that Dell has partnered with xAI to construct a "Dell AI factory". Dell isn't the only company onboard with the supercomputer project, as NVIDIA will provide the horsepower with its powerful AI GPUs, and Supermicro will handle one-half of the total number of racks. Elon Musk clarified on his personal X account, "Dell is assembling half of the racks that are going into the supercomputer that xAI is building."

As for the horsepower, Musk stated earlier this month that xAI was on the verge of bringing 100,000 liquid-cooled NVIDIA H100 GPUs online, but Musk isn't totally thrilled with their efficiency, especially with NVIDIA's next-generation Blackwell GPUs on the horizon. Musk stated earlier this month, "Given the pace of technology improvement, it's not worth sinking one gigawatt of power into H100s. Next big step would probably be ~300k B200s with CX8 networking next summer."

Notably, if Musk wants to purchase 300,000 NVIDIA B200s, it will cost them between $30,000 and $40,000 per unit. Making the total conservative price $9 billion. However, that may not be a problem for xAI as the startup raised $6 billion in Series B funding just last month, which should cover a portion of the B200 purchases.

Buy at Amazon

$10 -PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$10.00
$10.00$10.00$10.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/21/2024 at 12:31 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:theregister.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags