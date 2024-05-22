Dell teases an Arm-based processor from NVIDIA inside of a next-gen AI PC in 2025

NVIDIA's next-generation Arm-based processor should be inside of a next-gen Dell AI PC in 2025, with Dell CEO Michael Dell saying 'come back next year'.

The rumors of NVIDIA making a next-generation Arm-based processor seems to be gaining traction, with both the CEOs from Dell and NVIDIA teasing a new NVIDIA Arm-based processor inside of a new Dell AI PC in 2025.

During a recent chat with Bloomberg's Ed Ludlow, Dell CEO Michael Dell was asked about NVIDIA's place in the huge AI PC market, to which the Dell CEO said: "come back next year," while NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said "exactly".

We know that the Windows-on-Arm AI PC market is going to absolutely explode in the next 12 months, with Microsoft launching its new Copilot+ PCs powered by Arm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors. NVIDIA has all of the ingredients to create a monster Arm-based processor: Arm general purpose cores, GeForce GPUs, Tensor Cores for AI, networking, and more hardware.

NVIDIA is a gaming company for consumers -- even though the company makes tens of billions of dollars every quarter through AI GPU hardware sales -- which means the company can get its Arm-based processors with fantastic CPU and GPU performance, as well as class-leading AI performance -- in different products. Not just laptops, but small form factor (SFF) gaming PCs, handhelds, and more.

On the AI side of things, NVIDIA is serious about going for the throat of its AI PC competitors, with recent remarks that RTX is the "Premium" AI PC platform, and that NPUs are for "Basic" AI PCs. NVIDIA compared current-gen AI PCs with up to 45 TOPS of AI performance, while the "Premium" AI PC powered by RTX has up to 1300+ TOPS of AI performance.

Jensen said: "All of our GPUs have the same Tensor cores that are running on H100 in the cloud. Every one of our GPUs uses AI to the work. AI will transform gaming. All of the nonplayer character will be chatbots. Creating world will be easier. Instead of instruction driven computing, it [is going to be] intention driven computing, so it will be easier to write programs".