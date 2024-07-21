ASUS launches AMD Ryzen AI 300 series laptops: VivoBook starts at $1100, ZenBook from $1800

ASUS has launched its fleet of AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APU-powered laptops, introducing the VivoBook Pro 16, ZenBook 16 Air, ProArt 13, and ProArt 16 laptops.
The company is rolling out new designs and powerful specs inside of its new laptops, which are aimed at virtually everyone: consumers, office laptops, gaming laptops, and more... all aimed at the growing "AI PC" family of laptops on the market this year.
ASUS has its new ZenBook 16 Air with a 16-inch 2.8K resolution and smooth 120Hz refresh rate on a gorgeous OLED panel, with a 1.1cm thin design and weighing just 1.49kg. ASUS has designed a new body material called Ceraluminum, which uses an aluminum shell with a ceramic compound for a beautiful new look.
Inside, the new ASUS ZenBook 16 Air features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU with 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 5 CPU power, clocking at up to 5.1GHz. There's also 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory, 1TB of Gen4 SSD storage, a Radeon 890M integrated GPU with RDNA 3.5 compute units clocking at up to 2.9GHz, and an upgraded XDNA 2-based NPU for up to 50 TOPS of AI workload power.
ASUS uses a dual exhaust fan design with a thermal solution that uses copper fins, heatpipes, and a vapor chamber that is placed onto the Strix Point APU itself. There's a large 7.1-inch touchpad with a 240Hz refresh rate, a fingerprint sensor, an IR camera for Windows Hello, and Dolby Atmos (Harman Kardon) certified surround sound audio.
The ZenBook 16 Air laptop also has a full-speed HDMI 2.1 port, two USB4 (40Gbps) ports, a single USB-A (10Gbps) port, an SD card reader, and an audio jack. It also has Wi-Fi 7 and a 78WHr (4-cell Li-ion) battery, and its starting price is $1800.
Next up, we've got the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16 with a 16-inch 3.2K display (3200 x 2000) 120Hz Lumina OLED (TrueBlack 600 HDR) panel. It's just 13.9mm thick and weighs in at 1.5kg, with 180-degree hinde support, and powered by AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 "Strix Point" APU with 10 cores and 20 threads boosting up to 5.0GHz.
A beefed-up Radoen 880M integrated GPU with 15% more performance than the Radeon 780M, with an upgraded XDNA 2-based NPU for up to 50 TOPS of AI performance from the NPU alone.
There are also two USB-A (2.5Gbps ports), a USB-C (5Gbps) port, USB4 (40Gbps) port, microSD card reader, HDMI 2.1 output, and a 75WHr battery that is designed for 50% charging in just 30 minutes from the USB-C 5-20V port. Pricing on the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16 laptops starts at $1100.
ASUS also launched its new ProArt laptops in both 16-inch and 13-inch models, with the ProArt 16 featuring an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU and 16-inch 4K OLED display, with a 14.9mm thick chassis weighing in at just 1.8kg. Inside, you've got up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, up to 64GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory, 2TB of Gen4 SSD, and a thermal solution with multiple copper heatpipes, triple fans, and a liquid metal TIM interface.
There's also a ProArt 16 with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, and 1TB of Gen4 SSD.
Connectivity-wise, the new ProArt 16 laptop features USB4 with 100W PD, HDMI 2.1 port, and USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C (100W PD), USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, an SD Express 7.0 (UHS-II), 3.5mm audio jack, and even a port that lets you monitor temperatures and power in real-time through a diagnostic device. There's also Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, and a bigger 90WHr battery. The RTX 4060 version of the ProArt 16 starts at $2200, while the more powerful RTX 4070 version of the ProArt 16 starting from $2500.
ASUS also has the ProArt 13 with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU with up top the GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a 1TB Gen4 SSD. It features a 13-inch 2.8K OLED panel, with ASUS debuting a new heatsink and multiple heatpipes, dual-fan coolers, and a cooling capacity of up to 115W.
There's up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory, and up to 1TB Gen4 SSD storage, with two USB4 Type-C ports, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, a microSD card reader, a headphone jack and monitoring port. Wi-Fi 7 for wireless connectivity and a 78WHr battery, with a price starting at $2100.