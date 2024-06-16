AMD Ryzen AI 300 and Intel Lunar Lake CPUs will be launching WITHOUT their Copilot+ AI features

Microsoft Copilot+ features won't be available at launch for AMD Ryzen AI 300 'Strix Point' APUs or Intel Core Ultra 200V 'Lunar Lake' CPUs.

Qualcomm must be absolutely loving the exclusivity of Copilot+ right now, with its new Snapdragon X Series processors soon to be out in the wild, running Copilot+ experiences... meanwhile, AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series and Intel's Lunar Lake series processors won't have Copilot+ features at launch.

Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X-powered laptops will be launched on June 18, supporting the new Copilot+ features, including Auto Super Resolution, Recall, and more. Qualcomm Snapdragon X-powered laptops can run the Copilot+ features like AutoSR, Recall, Restycle Image, and Cocreator... while new AMD and Intel processors will have to wait.

AMD will have its new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs available in July, but you'll have to wait for a Windows Update to get those Copilot+ experiences. Intel will launch its new Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" processors in Q3 2024, and once again, you'll need to wait for a Windows Update to enjoy Copilot+ features.

AMD's Matthew Hurwitz said: "We expect to have Copilot+ experiences by the end of 2024".

Intel's Thomas Hannaford said: "Lunar Lake will get the Copilot+ experiences via an update when available".

Microsoft's James Howell said: "Intel Lunar Lake and AMD Strix PCs are Windows 11 AI PCs that meet out Copilot+ PC hardware requirements. We are partnering closely with Intel and AMD to deliver Copilot+ PC experiences through free updates, when available".