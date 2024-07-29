ASUS launches AMD Ryzen AI 300 series 'Strix Point' APU laptops which start at $1399

ASUS makes its new AMD Ryzen AI 300 series 'Strix Point' APU-powered laptops official: new gaming and content creation AI laptops starting from $1399.

ASUS has just launched its new AMD Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APU-powered laptops, for both gamers and creators, starting from $1399.

ASUS launched the new ProArt P16, ProArt PX13, and ZenBook S16 laptops, all powered by the Strix Point APUs, which feature new Zen 5 CPU cores, RDNA 3.5 GPU cores, and an upgraded XDNA 2 NPU for AI workloads with up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

All three of the new ASUS laptops feature the highest-end Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip, with the ProArt P16 featuring a 16-inch 4K+ OLED panel with touchscreen capabilities, true 10-bit color, 500 nits of HDR peak brightness, and more.

Inside, we've got the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU with 64GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 2TB of Gen4 SSD, and a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. ASUS has its new ProArt P16 laptop can be purchased from the ASUS Store or BestBuy, starting at $1899.99.

Next up we've got the ProArt PX13 laptop that's a smaller version of the ProArt P16, with a more compact design and 2-in-1 convertibility. ASUS uses a smaller 13.3-inch 3K OLED display, continuing the OLED display train with its new Strix Point APU-powered laptops.

The new ASUS ProArt PX13 laptop features the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 chip with an RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of Gen4 SSD.

Both the new ProArt P16 and ProArt PX13 laptops feature USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports, 2 x USB 4.0 Gen3 Type-C ports, 1 x HDMI 2.1 out, a microSD 4.0 card reader, and more. We've also got wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 while on the battery side of things the P16 features a larger 90Wh battery, while the PX13 features a smaller 73Wh battery.

ASUS' new ProArt PX13 laptop has a starting price of $1699.99 from the ASUS Store and BestBuy.

Lastly, we've got the ZenBook S16 laptop that features just the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with no discrete GPU at all. This means you've got up to 81 TOPS of AI performance with the RYzen AI 9 HX 370, or up to 73 TOPS of AI performance with the Ryzen AI 9 365 "Strix Point" APU.

Inside, the ZenBook S16 laptop features the highest-end Radeon 890M integrated GPU based on the RDNA 3.5 architecture, which is the same integrated GPU across all of the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, while less GPU cores are inside of the RDNA 3.5 GPU in the Ryzen AI 9 365 chip.

The new ZenBook S16 still features a 16-inch OLED display, with 24GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB Gen4 SSD, and similar connectivity to the ProArt laptops above. ASUS kicks off ZenBook S16 pricing at $1399.99 on the ASUS Store and BestBuy.