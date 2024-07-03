ASUS teases July 17 launch event for Zen 5-based AMD Ryzen AI 300 'Strix Point' APU laptops

ASUS has moved its launch event for next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APU-powered laptops, originally penciled in for July 8, the launch event will take place on July 17... not too far away at all.

ASUS has now announced the ProArt PX13 laptop with a 13.3-inch OLED panel with a 3K resolution and a nice 360-degree hinge, so it means the Zen 5-powered laptop can also act as a tablet, with touch support and even a stylus. Inside, we'll have the Zen 5-based AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 "Strix Point" APU, with an option for the Ryzen AI 9 HX 365 chip. There's discrete graphics here with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, and up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, with USB4 and Wi-Fi 7 support.

There's also a 16-inch version with the same Strix Point APU and up to RTX 4070 GPU, with support for up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 4TB of Gen4 SSD storage (compared to the PX13 with 2TB SSD max). There's an even better 4K-capable OLED display in the 16-inch ASUS laptop, in 16:10 aspect ratio.

ASUS is also preparing new Zen 5-based Strix Point APU-powered Zenbook and Vivobook laptops, as well as gaming-focused ROG Zephryus and TUF Gaming laptops.

ASUS will have sizes between 13.3-inch and 16-inch, with "IPS-Level" and OLED panels up to a super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate. We can expect RAM offerings of 8GB, 16GB, 24GB, and 32GB (and up to 64GB in the 16-inch Strix Point APU-powered laptop).