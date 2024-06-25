AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 300 'Strix Point' APUs launch on July 15, confirmed by ASUS

ASUS confirms that AMD's new Zen 5-powered Ryzen AI 300 'Strix Point' APUs launching on July 15, desktop Ryzen 9000 series CPUs launch on July 31.

ASUS has just (accidentally) confirmed AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs will be launching on July 15.

ASUS operates its own online stores, with a bunch of Strix Point APU-powered laptops teaed on the eir website. ASUS says that its new Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) OLED laptop will ship "by 7/15" and it on multiple regional stores owned by ASUS, confirming the release date (at least, from ASUS and not AMD directly).

AMD hasn't confirmed July 15 for the launch of Zen 5 "Strix Point" APUs, but we now know it's kinda confirmed for just three weeks from now. AMD's desktop Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" processors are reportedly launching on July 31, two weeks after Strix Point, but there's no clarification on that, yet.

The company has a bunch of new Strix Point APU-powered laptops coming, including:

  • ASUS Zenbook S16 (UM5606) releases on July 15 to August 1
  • ASUS Vivobook S14 (M5406) releases on July 15
  • ASUS Vivobook S16 (M5506) releases on July 15
  • ASUS Vivobook S16 (M506) releases on July 15 to July 28
  • ASUS ProArt P16 (H7606) releases on July 15 to July 28
  • ASUS ProArt PX13 (HN7306) releases on July 15 to July 28
  • ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (GA605) releases on July 15 to August 4
  • ASUS TUF Gaming A14 (2024 FA401) releases on July 15 to July 28
  • ASUS TUF Gaming A16 (2024 F608) unknown release date

I guess we will know in just a few weeks time, with AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs seemingly launching July 15, and we can't wait.

