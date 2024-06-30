AMD Ryzen AI 300 'Strix Point' APUs rumored to launch July 28, the day before Ryzen 9000 CPUs

AMD is reportedly launching its new Ryzen AI 300 series 'Strix Point' APUs on July 28, just a few days before Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series desktop CPUs.

AMD has "silently moved" the launch of its new Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs to just a few days before its Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop CPUs.

In a new post by leaker Golden Pig Upgrade and Hoang Anh Phu, we're learning that AMD and its OEM partners had originally decided to launch laptops based on AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs on July 15, but it has moved this up to July 28... just days before the new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series desktop CPUs will be launching.

Golden Pig Upgrade reported that the initial July 15 launch of Strix Point APUs was moved to July 28, with Hoang saying both sales and review embargoes will be lifted on July 28. This means that if you were waiting to read reviews of Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs will have to wait around two more weeks, but for AMD, it means it can strike while the iron is hot... launching Zen 5-based mobile and desktop CPUs within days of one another.

Inside, AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs feature the company's next-generation Zen 5 CPU architecture, an upgraded RDNA 3.5-based integrated GPU, a beefed-up XDNA 2-based NPU for AI workloads, and more.

The flagship Strix Point APU will feature up to 12 cores and 24 threads of Zen 5 processing power, with up to 16 compute units, and the fastest AI TOPS of all "AI PC" chips on the market... an important part of AMD's marketing in the months ahead, I'm sure.

Mark your calendars for July 28, people... Strix Point APUs are coming in the next 30 days.