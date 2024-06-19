AMD 'Zen 5' Ryzen 9000 and Ryzen AI 300 release date and pricing leak

We're still waiting on official release date and pricing info for AMD's new Zen 5-powered chips, but thanks to a few retail listings we don't have to.

AMD unveiled its next-gen Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9000 Series 'Granite Ridge' desktop processors at Computex 2024, alongside its new Ryzen AI 300 Series 'Strix Point' processors with powerful NPUs and RDNA 3.5 graphics for Copilot+ PCs. With benchmarks, architecture breakdowns, and model info, the only things not confirmed were the pricing and release dates. All we've got officially is a general July 2024 release window.

With the release potentially weeks away, we've now got some info on when to expect AMD's latest chips to hit retail, thanks to retail listings from U.S. outlets like BestBuy and B&H Photo. According to the listings, the Ryzen 9000 Series of desktop processors (AMD Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X) are launching on July 31.

By that same token, retail listings for new Ryzen AI 300 Series laptops, like the ASUS Zenbook S 16, indicate the Ryzen AI 300 Series launch is happening on July 15.

The ASUS Zenbook S 16, with its impressive 16-inch 3K OLED display, Ryzen AI 9 365 chip, 24GB of memory, and 1TB of storage, will start from $1,399.99 USD.

As for Ryzen 9000 Series CPU pricing, the Philippine e-commerce platform BTZ has listed prices for all models as follows (converted into USD via TechPowerUp):

  • Ryzen 9 9950X: $648
  • Ryzen 9 9900X: $597
  • Ryzen 7 9700X: $409
  • Ryzen 5 9600X: $315

Of course, regional pricing will vary, but this gives a rough ballpark figure for what to expect. With a $650 price point, the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X would appeal to those putting together a high-end build. The Ryzen 5 9600X at around $300 also makes sense. Either way, the pricing looks like it will end up being similar to the Ryzen 7000 Series launch.

