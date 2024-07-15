Intel's next-gen Falcon Shores AI chip: ordered on TSMC 3nm node, CoWoS advanced packaging

Intel reportedly placed orders for its next-generation AI chip codenamed 'Falcon Shores' with TSMC, using its CoWoS advanced packaging, 3nm process node.

Published
Updated
3 minutes & 17 seconds read time

Intel has reportedly placed 3nm orders with TSMC for its next-generation AI chip codenamed "Falcon Shores" which teases TSMC's new CoWoS advanced packaging will be used, with Falcon Shores expected to be produced in late 2025.

Intel's next-gen Falcon Shores AI chip: ordered on TSMC 3nm node, CoWoS advanced packaging 905
Open Gallery 2

In a new report from CNyes, TSMC has received yet another "successful order" for Intel's next-gen AI chip called Falcon Shores on TSMC's newer 3nm process node and CoWoS advanced packaging technology, with Falcon Shores to take on NVIDIA's tight grip on the AI chip market.

The new Falcon Shores AI chip design has been finalized (tape out) and will reportedly enter mass production at the end of 2025. Intel acquired Habana back in 2019, with Habana maintaining its independence in its operating model, but over the years, things have changed and now Intel will combine Habana's technology with its own GPU technology.

Intel and Habana's collaboration will connect the programmable architecture and the graphics processing core, strengthening AI computing power. This will "demonstrate the technical strength of both parties in two major fields and also give Intel high hopes for Falcon Shores," reports CNyes.

The product strategy for Falcon Shores is now shifting, where it won't just be a single product or a specialized AI chip for the Chinese market. Instead, Intel is developing Falcon Shores into a new AI chip platform. It will be backward compatible with Intel's in-house Gaudi 3 AI accelerator, which will be released in 2025, with Falcon Shores having at least 3 different levels of chips to power: high-end, mid-range, and low-end, all-in-one rich product portfolio to (hopefully) see Intel scooping up some of NVIDIA's growing (dominant) AI chip market share.

Interestingly: Intel isn't making its new Falcon Shores AI at its own foundries, instead sending it over for full production at TSMC, reportedly placing orders for CoWoS advanced packaging from TSMC, too. Sources of CNyes teased that Intel will use advanced packaging for the first time, with Falcon Shores being built on 3nm and 5nm processes and using CoWoS-R advanced packaging technology for mass production.

Until now, rumors had Intel's next-gen Falcon Shores AI chip to consume up to 1500W of power and exclusively water-cooled, with no air-cooled variants to be made. This strategy seems to be changing as the fight for AI chip supremacy heats up in 2025 and beyond.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA H100 80 GB Graphic Card PCIe HBM2e Memory 350W (NVIDIA H100 80 GB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$339.99
$339.99$339.99$339.99
Buy
$29449.95
$29449.95$29449.95$29449.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/15/2024 at 11:56 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.cnyes.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags