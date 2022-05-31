All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Intel Falcon Shores XPU: x86 CPU + Xe GPU on a single socket in 2024+

Intel's next-gen Falcon Shores XPU teased: 5x performance-per-watt, 5x memory capacity and bandwidth, new chips drop in 2024+.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 31 2022 10:21 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel's new scalable chip design that uses x86 CPU cores and Xe GPU cores for supercomputing workloads, the new Falcon Shores XPU, has been detailed a little more at the International Supercomputing Conference (ISC 2022) in Germany.

Intel Falcon Shores XPU: x86 CPU + Xe GPU on a single socket in 2024+ 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 15 IMAGES

The new Intel Falcon Shores XPU is described as a "New Tile-Based Flexible & Scalable Architecture" by the company, with three different configurations shown off: a completely x86 Tiled solution, an Xe GPU Tiled solution, and another that glues both x86 CPU cores and Xe GPU cores together on a single socket.

Intel is going with at least four Tiles on all of its Falcon Shores XPUs which matches the Tile layout of the Intel Sapphire Rapids Xeon CPU family, but then Intel is making some huge performance claims here. Falcon Shores XPUs will be delivering 5x the performance/watt, 5x the Compute density in x86 socket, and 5x memory capacity and bandwidth.

Intel Falcon Shores XPU: x86 CPU + Xe GPU on a single socket in 2024+ 05 | TweakTown.com

The "next-gen flexible architecture" has Intel whispering sweet nothings into the rumor mill of the "Angstrom Era" process node, which should end up being Intel 20A or Intel 18A.

Intel Falcon Shores XPU: x86 CPU + Xe GPU on a single socket in 2024+ 04 | TweakTown.com

Speaking of sweet nothings, Intel also says Falcon Shores XPUs have a "flexible x86-to-Xe Tile design ratio, simplified programming model, next-gen advanced packaging, extreme bandwidth shared memory (and) industry leading I/O".

Intel explained: "Looking ahead, Falcon Shores is the next major architecture innovation on our roadmap, bringing x86 CPU and Xe GPU architectures together into a single socket. This architecture is targeted for 2024 and is projected to deliver benefits of more than 5x performance-per-watt, 5x compute density, 5x memory capacity, and bandwidth improvements".

Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i9-12900K Desktop Processor 16 (8P+8E) Cores up to 5.2 GHz

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$597.99
$594.00$598.97$599.98
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/31/2022 at 8:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.