TSMC, Micron, ASE seek deals to convert old display plants into CoWoS advanded packaging plants

TSMC, Micron, and ASE are working on getting deals to secure old display panel plants in Taiwan, and convert them to CoWoS advanced semiconductor packaging facilities to meet the unstoppable AI GPU demand.

In a new media report from Ctee, we're hearing that TSMC and Micron are interested in a HannsTouch factory near TSMC's Fab 18, which was purchased from HannsTouch affiliate, HannStar, back in 2020. TSMC could possibly rent display panel maker Innolux's Fab 5 due to delays with its construction at its new Chiayi CoWoS packaging plants.

Multiple chip makers are reportedly in discussions with Innolux over its Fab 2 which is empty, with ASE rumored to be eyeing off an Innolux plant in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan, but the plant is sitll in use so the deal probably won't go through.

The insane AI GPU demand from mostly NVIDIA, is driving advanced packaging plant use to their max... and we're really only getting started. TSMC has been pumping out as much Hopper H100 and H200 AI GPUs as it can, and has the new Blackwell AI GPUs arriving now and many more expected to ship starting in Q4 2024, and deep into 2025.