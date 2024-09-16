TSMC, Micron, ASE seek deals to convert old display plants into CoWoS advanded packaging plants

TSMC, Micron, and ASE are working on deals to secure old display panel plants in Taiwan, and convert them to CoWoS advanced semiconductor packaging plants.

TSMC, Micron, ASE seek deals to convert old display plants into CoWoS advanded packaging plants
Published
2 minutes & 25 seconds read time

TSMC, Micron, and ASE are working on getting deals to secure old display panel plants in Taiwan, and convert them to CoWoS advanced semiconductor packaging facilities to meet the unstoppable AI GPU demand.

TSMC, Micron, ASE seek deals to convert old display plants into CoWoS advanded packaging plants 05
2

In a new media report from Ctee, we're hearing that TSMC and Micron are interested in a HannsTouch factory near TSMC's Fab 18, which was purchased from HannsTouch affiliate, HannStar, back in 2020. TSMC could possibly rent display panel maker Innolux's Fab 5 due to delays with its construction at its new Chiayi CoWoS packaging plants.

Multiple chip makers are reportedly in discussions with Innolux over its Fab 2 which is empty, with ASE rumored to be eyeing off an Innolux plant in Kaohsiung, in southern Taiwan, but the plant is sitll in use so the deal probably won't go through.

The insane AI GPU demand from mostly NVIDIA, is driving advanced packaging plant use to their max... and we're really only getting started. TSMC has been pumping out as much Hopper H100 and H200 AI GPUs as it can, and has the new Blackwell AI GPUs arriving now and many more expected to ship starting in Q4 2024, and deep into 2025.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12-Core, 24-Thread Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$447.99
$448.49$448.56$395.30
Buy
$481.99
$459.00$459.00$395.30
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/16/2024 at 8:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:ctee.com.tw

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News

Related Tags