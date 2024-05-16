Intel's next-gen Falcon Shores GPU has up to 1500W TDP, no air-cooling variant to be made

Intel's next-generation Falcon Shores GPU will have up to 1500W TDP, with no air-cooling variant planned... liquid cooling is the only way for 1500W.

Intel teased some more details about its next-generation Falcon Shores CPU at the ISC 24 event, with some rather huge power consumption numbers revealed.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The next-gen Intel Falcon Shores GPU will use up to 1500W of power, with no air-cooling variant planned. Falcon Shores is the true next-generation GPU architecture to Xe, with Falcon Shores originally planned years ago as an XPU th at featured both an x86-based CPU and GPU cores similar to how AMD's new Instinct MI300A APU.

Intel later downgraded Falcon Shores to be a GPU-only design, so it will now take the best parts of Intel's Gaudi AI accelerators, combined with next-gen Xe graphics architecture for HPC and other compute-heavy workloads. Intel's new Falcon Shores GPU will also be backed up by a huge software ecosystem called oneAPI.

ComputerBase was on the ground at ISC 24, where they reported: "Intel's performance predictions are one thing, power consumption is another. At the trade fair, the figure of 1,500 watts that Intel is targeting for Falcon Shore is not only mentioned at one stand. It is said that Intel has ruled out an air-cooled variant for Falcon Shores from the outset, as will be available for Gaudi3".

We should expect the 1500W TDP design to be the flagship Falcon Shores GPU, while we should expect the other HPC GPUs to feature lower TDPs (and possible air-cooled variants). Falcon Shores in 1500W TDP variant will most definitely be liquid-cooled.