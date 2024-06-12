TSMC is already buying equipment for two CoWoS advanced packaging plants to be built in Taiwan

TSMC is quickly buying equipment for two CoWoS advanced packaging plants to be built in Chiayi, Taiwan, also surveying land for a third CoWoS plant.

The world of AI chips hasn't stopped, and won't stop, with advanced packaging production capacity in short supply.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

TSMC's new CoWoS plant in Nanke Chiayi Park is entering the "environmental review stage," reports UDN, with TSMC now purchasing equipment to help speed up the construction of the new CoWoS advanced packaging facility. At the same time, the two new CoWoS advanced packaging factories were planned to be built in Nanke Chiayi Park, but they're "not enough," reports UDN.

Popular Now: Say goodbye to GPU cables overheating with the WireView Pro from Thermal Grizzly

TSMC reportedly sent personnel down to southern Taiwan to scout for land for a third CoWoS advanced packaging facility. UDN reports that the Chiayi County Government previously announced that TSMC's new advanced packaging plant will be located in Nanke Chiayi Park, covering an area of around 20 hectares. The first CoWoS advanced packaging plant was planned to take up around 12 hectares of space, will be completed by 2026, and will create 3000 jobs.

TSMC's official information tells us that the back-end packaging and testing factories include: Zhuke Advanced Packaging and Testing Factory 1, Nanke Factory 2, Longtan Factory 3, Zhongke Factory 5, and Miaoli Zhunan Factory 6. The supply chain has revealed that advanced packaging-related equipment is being supplied to TSMC's Zhunan, Zhongke, and Nanke plants.

NVIDIA's future-gen R100 AI GPU was teased a few weeks ago by NVIDIA, which will be fabbed on TSMC's new 3nm process and CoWoS-L packaging, and it'll pack HBM4 memory which will drop in Q4 2025. TSMC is preparing for the next waves of future-gen AI chips by quickly expanding its CoWoS advanced packaging facilities in the mean time.