Intel rumored to outsource even more 3nm manufacturing to TSMC for advanced packaging, and more

Intel is reportedly outsourcing more of its chips to TSMC on its new 3nm process node, with 3nm backend design outsourced and increased advanced packaging and testing by Taiwanese companies.
In a new report from UDN, we're hearing that Intel is outsourcing more of its chips to TSMC as well as Taiwanese companies including Egis, Shichixin, and KYEC. UDN reports that none of the Taiwanese companies commented on the rurmors, but Intel has been expanding its outsourcing to TSMC fo a while now.
Intel has been struggling with its own advanced processes and is still a year away from its Intel 18A node coming online, with its GPUs and new CPUs being outsourced to TSMC in the next 12-18 months. Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs are being outsourced to TSMC, with its next-generation Falcon Shores AI chip also being fabbed at TSMC and will be entering mass production on TSMC's 3nm process node in 2025.
Given that Intel is fabbing its Falcon Shores AI chip at TSMC on its 3nm process node, it's now rumored that the related 3nm backend design outsourcing and advanced packaging are being aimed at Eegis Grroup, KYEC, and other Taiwanese companies.