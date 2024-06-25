TSMC seeks land for new CoWoS advanced packaging plant, struggles to keep up with AI demand

TSMC is looking for land for a new CoWoS advanced packaging production site in Pingtung, Taiwan, as it struggles to keep up with AI chip demand.

TSMC CoWoS advanced packaging production capacity is in "serious short supply," reports UDN

Just as the new plant located in Nanke Chiayi Park in Taiwan is expanding production, the downstream supply chain broke news that TSMC is eyeing off going to Pingtung to build a new CoWoS advanced packaging plant, and is now looking into appropriate land in Taiwan for the new site.

TSMC hasn't responded to the new CoWoS advanced packaging facility rumors, with a National Science Council source telling UDN: "I have not heard anything about it so far". TSMC has packaging and testing production capacity in Longtan, Zhuke, Zhunan, Zhongke, Nanke, and other places.

A new production facility is under construction in Nanke Chiayi Park, but it was suspended recently after suspected archaeological ruins were found. UDN reports that TSMC has started construction of a second local factory in response to that, where if the construction of the new CoWoS advanced packaging plant in Pingtung is launched, TSMC will increase its advanced packaging and testing bases located in Taiwan to 7, spanning 7 counties and cities including Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Chiayi, Tainan, and Pingtung.

TSMC chairman Wei Zhejia recently said that CoWoS advanced packaging production capacity is in short supply, and if TSMC continues to expand production, it will be unable to meet customers -- NVIDIA, AMD, Intel, Qualcomm, Apple, MediaTek, and others -- needs.

Because of this, TSMC is expanding outsourcing to professional packaging and testing foundries, with the Taiwanese semiconductor giant "working hard" to expand CoWoS advanced packaging production capacity. UDN reports that TSMC's own production capacity goal is to more than double this year, with the company to work tirelessly into 2025 to close the gap between supply and the (insane) demand of AI chips.

UDN reports that Pingtung Park plans to introduce 4 major industries: smart agriculture and medicine, green materials, space technology and other emerging technologies. Part of the "emerging technologies" includes TSMC's big march into expanding CoWoS advanced packaging, so if TSMC is willing and meets the qualifications to apply to settle in the screen industry, UDN reports that "it will not violate the regulations for entering the industry'.

Pingtung County Major Zhou Chunmi said previously that the county government has sorted out all of the relevant potential sites, and will help Pingtung secure them through relevant departments of Executive Yuan. Chunmi said: "Pingtung is ready, and the county government team and I will strive for TSMC to come to Pingtung".