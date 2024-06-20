Analyst increases TSMC price target, riding off major US tech giants making chips on N3 node

Analyst lifts price targets for TSMC and US listed shares, as insatiable AI GPU demand, CoWoS packaging demand, and success of N3 process node.

Bernstein analysts have just lifted their price targets for TSMC's Taiwan and US-listed shares, with the new price target hitting NT$1080, up from NT$900, while US-listed shares have new price targets of $200, up from $150.

The analysts expect TSMC to surpass its 2024 guidance, which is driven by two factors: high-end smartphone demand and advanced technology nodes used by virtually every major US tech company: Apple, AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, Qualcomm, and more.

TSMC's continued data center AI revenue continues to climb, but an "unexpected boost" reports Investing.com, comes from AI's influence on smartphone upgrades. We've already got Samsung with Galaxy AI on its new Galaxy S24 smartphones, and Apple has ChatGPT-powered "Apple Intelligence" coming later this year.

Bernstein analysts noted: "N3 & N5 capacity is full now. We expect 3Q24 revenue guide to beat & 2024 full-year USD revenue to rise by 25% & EPS by 28%".

The analyst firm projects EPS to possibly see an additional 26% in 2026, with continued demand that we've been hearing about recently on CoWoS advanced packaging at TSMC, as well as the earlier-than-expected launch of Intel's new Lunar Lake processors, and the rumored price increases of advanced nodes.