All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Video Cards & GPUs

TSMC's 3nm project list grows: AMD MI350 series, NVIDIA Rubin AI GPU, expected in 2H 2025

TSMC's huge 3nm project list adds AI chips to the fray: AMD Instinct MI350 and NVIDIA Rubin AI GPU chips to be made on TSMC 3nm in 2025.

TSMC's 3nm project list grows: AMD MI350 series, NVIDIA Rubin AI GPU, expected in 2H 2025
Published
3 minutes & 15 seconds read time

TSMC's list of 3nm customers is growing, with AI added to the 3nm project list with AMD's upcoming Instinct MI350 AI accelerator series, and NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPU.

TSMC's 3nm project list grows: AMD MI350 series, NVIDIA Rubin AI GPU, expected in 2H 2025 84
2

In a new report from Ctee citing investment bankers, TSMC will fab the new MI350 series and Rubin R100 series AI chips in the second half of 2025, joining 3nm customers with Apple, Intel, MediaTek, and Qualcomm... as well as AMD on its CPU side making chips on TSMC's 3nm process node (already, and more into 2025).

The full list of TSMC's 3nm project list includes the Apple M4, Apple A18 and A18 chips for the iPhone, MediaTek's new Dimensity C-X1 (auto chip), Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen4 chip, Intel's new Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake CPUs, AMD's new Zen 5 CPUs and upcoming Instinct MI350 series AI accelerators, and finally, NVIDIA's next-gen Rubin R100 AI GPU (which will sport future-gen HBM4 memory).

AMD's new Instinct MI350 series shifting to TSMC's new 3nm process node will bring a more level playing field in the advanced process node field, with NVIDIA's new Rubin R100 AI GPU also made on the 3nm node. Ctee cites its sources, saying that NVIDIA's orders to TSMC in 2025 will exceed the numbers of orders in 2024, with its 3nm and 5nm production capacity stretched even further.

There's also the NVIDIA + MediaTek co-developed Arm-based AI PC processor that will be built on 3nm at TSMC, which will extend production capacity even further, with this new AI PC chip to be revealed in Q2 2025, and mass produced in Q3 2025. Intel's new Lunar Lake CPUs are also built on 3nm, with most of its future products gearing up for production at TSMC, too.

Industry insiders have said that with market trends the way they are, that the entry of new AI chips into the battle on TSMC's new 3nm node will consume more wafer foundry production capacity, especially in the advanced packaging side of things.

NVIDIA's new Blackwell B200, AMD's Instinct MI300, and Intel's Gaudi 3 AI chips use CoWoS advanced packaging, which is 3.3x the size of the TSMC photomask, and can only cut about 16 wafers. Moving forward, we'll see an increase to 5.5x, with the number of wafers being cut becoming less.

A list of chips being fabbed on TSMC's new 3nm process node:

  • Apple M4
  • Apple A18 (iPhone)
  • Apple A19 (iPhone)
  • MediaTek Dimensity C-X1 (auto)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen4
  • Intel Arrow Lake CPUs
  • Intel Lunar Lake CPUs
  • AMD Zen 5 CPUs
  • AMD Instinct MI350 AI accelerator
  • NVIDIA Rubin AI GPU
Photo of the product for sale

ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1949.99
$1949.99$1929.99$1939.00
Buy
-
--$2098.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/14/2024 at 6:34 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:ctee.com.tw

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles