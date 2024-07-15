AMD Ryzen 9 9950X tested at full 253W, unlimited PPT settings: up to 35% faster than 14900K

AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X processor has been tested once again, this time at 253W and its unlimited PPT setting, which sees the Ryzen 9950X beating out Intel's current-gen flagship Core i9-14900K by 35% in Blender benchmarks.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X smashing Intel's Core i9-14900K in Blender (source: igor_kavisnki, AT forums)

The new performance information on the Ryzen 9 9950X processor is coming from AnandTech forum user "Igor_Kavinski" once again, testing the Zen 5 chip on Blender. Remember: this isn't a final retail CPU but an ES chip (engineering sample), meaning we could see slightly more performance out of the Ryzen 9 9950X when it launches later this month.

Igor tested the Ryzen 9 9950X processor at 5 different PPT (Package Power Tracking) settings, which control the maximum amount of power the CPU can use. The Ryzen 9 9950X ended up being 20% faster than the Ryzen 9 7950X at its maximum power level, with Igor unleashing the 253W PPT setting, matching the Core i9-14900K "PL2" mode and unlimited PPT.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X processor, sipping just 60W of power, was beating the Core i9-12900K, while at 90W, it was beating the Ryzen 9 5950X. This was all with low power consumption and cool operating temperatures, but performance skyrocketed once the power settings were unleashed.

With the unlimited PPT setting and up to 253W of power available to the Ryzen 9 9950X, Igor noted a huge 35% to 39% increase in performance over the Core i9-14900K with the same power settings. Even at its stock -- and cool-operating -- 120W PPT setting, the Ryzen 9 9950X pretty much matches the Core i9-14900K.

AMD officially launches its Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop CPUs on July 31, with the Ryzen 9 9950X being the new Zen 5-based flagship... that is, until the next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000X3D processors launch later in the year.