AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU at 160W is 16% faster than the Ryzen 9 7950X at 230W

Blender benchmark results show the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU at 160W performing faster than the Ryzen 9 7950X and Core i9-14900K. Zen 5 efficiency king?

Anandtech forum user 'Igor Kavinski' has posted benchmark results for the upcoming Zen 5 launch flagship CPU - the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X. Still, on track for a July launch, the forum user has posted several Blender benchmark results covering various demanding 3D modeling tests. Based on what we're seeing, the upcoming Zen 5 CPU looks like a great option for 3D modelers.

Anandtech forum user 'Igor Kavinski' benchmarks the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X.
The benchmarks include Precision Boost Overdrive and water cooling, with some of the most exciting results coming from the CPU when it's being pushed to its power limit. As an engineering sample, the CPU boost clock speed is listed as 5.62 GHz, lower than the 5.7 GHz outlined by AMD - so what we're seeing could be from a sample with limitations. Even so, it's excellent that temperatures rarely rise above 60 degrees.

As for the 160W sweet spot, the Ryzen 9 9950X outperforms the Ryzen 9 7950X, running at 230W by up to 16%, and the Intel Core i9-14900K, running at 253W, by up to 20%.

Here's a look at the individual results.

Double-digit gains are what you want to see, but the real story here is the efficiency of Zen 5. A performance increase in a CPU that uses 30-37% less power than previous Intel and AMD flagships is a step in the right direction. After years of increased power draw to push performance and clock speeds, 160W looks to be the sweet spot for the Ryzen 9 9950X and not 200+.

