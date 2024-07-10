AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X blows Core i9-14900K in Blender, using just 120W power

AMD's next-generation Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X "ES" processor has been benched ahead of its launch later this month, beating the Intel Core i9-14900K in Blender while just sipping 120W of power.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X "ES" processor tested (source: Igor_Kavinski on AT forums)

The new information on the Ryzen 9 9950X "ES" processor -- ES is an engineering sample, not retail -- is from AnandTech forum member "Igor_kavinski" who has the new 16-core, 32-thread Zen 5 processor showing us the incredible scaling of the Zen 5 chip at lower TDPs in the Blender benchmark. The tests so far have 60W and 90W PPT, but now we've got the higher 120W PPT results with even better results.

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X engineering sample processor that was used should have slightly lower CPU clock speeds than the retail chip, where at 60W the 9950X was coming close to the Core i9-12900K boosting at up to 4084MHz, while at 90W the chip beat the Ryzen 9 5950X boosting up to 5053MHz.

But in the 120W PPT testing, the Ryzen 9 9950X engineering sample processor boosted up to 5220MHz, which is far below the 5700MHz boost speed that AMD has specified so far, while the minimum CPU clock speed during testing in Blender was at 4102MHz. The maximum temperature of the Ryzen 9 9950X was just 55C, while not exceeding 120W of power (and we all know the Core i9-14900K chews through a helluva lot more power than that, 2-3x that in fact).

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X ES processor scored 268.7 points in the Monster test, 177.5 points in the Junkshop test, and 129.8 points in the Classroom tests inside of Blender. If we compare that to the Intel Core i9-14900K, the Ryzen 9 9950X at 120W don't just keep up with the 14900K, it beat it in Junkshop and Classroom runs.

AMD launches its new Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop Zen 5 processors later this month, and we can't wait to get them in our (grubby little) hands.