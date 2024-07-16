AMD explains Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 OC details: Curve Shaper unveiled for improved undervolting

AMD has cooked up its new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs with some brand new overclocking features, one of which is called Curve Shaper.

In a new post on X, leaker "1usmus" shared some details on AMD's new Curve Shaper, an add-on for AMD's current Curve Optimizer for its new fleet of Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs. AMD's new Ryzen 9000 series overclocking feature is Curve Shaper, a new feature extensively used for tuning your new Ryzen 9000 series CPU.

Currently, Ryzen 7000 series CPU owners can select a curve optimizer to be stable at low and high operating temperatures throughout the entire load range. But the new Curve Shapder feature on AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs lets users tweak the CO across the entire temperature range. 1usmus shared a table of the Curve Shaper, which you can see below:

Curve Optimizer is one of two overclocking features supported by AMD's in-house 3D V-Cache on its X3D series CPUs, and with AMD teasing full overclocking support for its upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000X3D series processors, we can expect similar support for Curve Optimizer and the new Curve Shaper on the new 9000X3D chips.

AMD's new Ryzen 9000 series CPUs will roll out with new Curve Shaper, Curve Optimizer, and Precision Boost Overdrive as just a few of the new features with the next-gen Zen 5 chips. We have a huge 16% IPC performance gain on the new Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, huge performance leaps in gaming and multi-threading tasks, support for faster DDR5-8000 memory, and so much more.

AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs will be released later this month.

