AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X benched on AIDA64: up to 45% faster than 7950X

AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X benched against Zen 4-based 7950X in AIDA64 with DDR5-8000 memory: 9950X is up to 45% faster than 7950X.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 42 seconds read time

AMD's new flagship Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X processor has been benchmarked again, this time in AIDA64 tests with DDR5-8000 memory... blasting up to 45% more performance over the current Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7950X processor.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X ES tested (source: AnandTech forums)
Open Gallery 3

AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X ES tested (source: AnandTech forums)

Some alleged benchmarks were provided by AnandTech forum member "igor_kavinski," who reportedly has his hands on an engineering sample (ES) version of the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor. He ran the 9950X processor on an AM5 motherboard with DDR5-8000 memory operating at CL34-45-40-42 timings.

Inside, the new Ryzen 9 9950X processor has two Zen 5 CCs and a single IOD, with the CPU packing 16 cores and 32 threads with a base CPU clock of 4.3GHz and boost clock of up to 5.7GHz.

The 9950X rocks 80MB of cache (64MB L3 + 16MB L2 cache) and a 170W TDP. Regarding CPU boost clocks, at 5.7GHz, the Ryzen 9 9950X has the same boost clock as the 7950X, so we get to see just how good the IPC improvements are on Zen 5 versus Zen 4.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X ES processor was benched in AIDA64 in three different workloads: AES, FP32, and FP64. The benchmark included performance numbers for the Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7950X and Intel Core i9-13900K, which gives us a good comparison between a couple of different high-end processors.

AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X ES tested (source: AnandTech forums)
Open Gallery 3

AMD's new Ryzen 9 9950X ES tested (source: AnandTech forums)

Ryzen 9 9950X ES:

  • AES: 74699 MB/s
  • FP32: 110444 KRay/s
  • FP64: 59582 KRay/s

Ryzen 9 7950X:

  • AES: 38047 MB/s
  • FP32: 63132 KRay/s
  • FP64: 33612 KRay/s

Core i9-13900K:

  • AES: 29450 MB/s
  • FP32: 34969 KRay/s
  • FP64: 19060 KRay/s
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$339.99
$339.99$339.99$344.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/25/2024 at 9:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, forums.anandtech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags