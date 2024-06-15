AMD's new Zen 5-based flagship Ryzen 9 9950X processor rumored to cost $599 to $649

AMD's next-generation Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors are nearly here, and now we have some juicy leaked pricing on the first four Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

In a new video, leaker Moore's Law is Dead provides Zen 5 early pricing as well as some awesome X3D whispers (which has me far more excited than stock Ryzen 9000 series chips). In his video, one of his sources said: "Some distributors have just had pre-markup pricing loaded into their systems for Zen 5. If I extrapolate final pricing from what the markup was last gen, and assume AMD won't massively increase margins this generation (which is a notable assumption), the current loaded pricing suggests these MSRP ranges":

Ryzen R9 9950X = $599 to $649

Ryzen R9 9900X = $449 to $499

Ryzen R7 9700X = $329 to $379

Ryzen R5 9600X = $249 to $299

MLID's second source said: "Multiple AMD sources communicated to me that Zen 5 X3D may have less limitations on boost clocks, and have overclocking support! However, there were issues controlling thermals with Zen 5 X3D with high clocks, and so I cannot yet 100% confirm this'll happen, but based on Donny W's recent statements it seems likely".

The third source added: "I've also been told that the 9950X3D could have two X3D CCDs! Do note though that this is a rumor that's being whispered between AMD partners behind the scenes, and so today I'm only confirming it's possible".

Finally, the fourth source said: "As of 6/13, no retailer has received final pricing yet, but I am told that AMD representatives are currently telling retailers (when they ask about pricing) to expect 'last gen or lower pricing for Zen 5!"