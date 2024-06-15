AMD's new Zen 5-based flagship Ryzen 9 9950X processor rumored to cost $599 to $649

AMD's next-generation Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs early pricing leaked: R9 9950X to be $599 to $649, while R9 9900 expected to be $449 to $499.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 9 seconds read time

AMD's next-generation Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors are nearly here, and now we have some juicy leaked pricing on the first four Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

In a new video, leaker Moore's Law is Dead provides Zen 5 early pricing as well as some awesome X3D whispers (which has me far more excited than stock Ryzen 9000 series chips). In his video, one of his sources said: "Some distributors have just had pre-markup pricing loaded into their systems for Zen 5. If I extrapolate final pricing from what the markup was last gen, and assume AMD won't massively increase margins this generation (which is a notable assumption), the current loaded pricing suggests these MSRP ranges":

  • Ryzen R9 9950X = $599 to $649
  • Ryzen R9 9900X = $449 to $499
  • Ryzen R7 9700X = $329 to $379
  • Ryzen R5 9600X = $249 to $299

MLID's second source said: "Multiple AMD sources communicated to me that Zen 5 X3D may have less limitations on boost clocks, and have overclocking support! However, there were issues controlling thermals with Zen 5 X3D with high clocks, and so I cannot yet 100% confirm this'll happen, but based on Donny W's recent statements it seems likely".

The third source added: "I've also been told that the 9950X3D could have two X3D CCDs! Do note though that this is a rumor that's being whispered between AMD partners behind the scenes, and so today I'm only confirming it's possible".

Finally, the fourth source said: "As of 6/13, no retailer has received final pricing yet, but I am told that AMD representatives are currently telling retailers (when they ask about pricing) to expect 'last gen or lower pricing for Zen 5!"

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$339.99
$339.99$339.99$344.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$729.99
$729.99$729.99$729.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/16/2024 at 3:44 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags