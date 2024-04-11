AMD Ryzen 9 9950X CPU tested: Zen 5 chip is 46% faster in Cinebench R24 than Ryzen 9 7950X

AMD's next-generation Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9 9950X processor is reportedly 46% faster in multi-threaded Cinebench R24 benchmarks, according to the very latest leaks.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

We have some new benchmarking numbers of a 16-core, 32-thread Zen 5 processor that should arrive as the Ryzen 9 9950X processor later this year. The purported Ryzen 9 9950X processor has been benchmarked in Cinebench R24, comparing single-thread and multi-thread benchmarks against the Ryzen 9 9900X (12C/24T) and the current-gen Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X.

The new Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9 9950X and Ryzen 9 9900X processors have also been tested against Intel's latest Core i9-14900K, Core i7-14700K, and Core i5-14600K processors. It's a fantastic spread of some of the most powerful, latest processors on the market.

We are being hyped up to believe -- I hope you've got your salt -- with some truly massive performance gains for the Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9000 series CPUs. In Cinebench R24's single-threaded run, both the Ryzen 9 9950X (16C/32T) and Ryzen 9 9900X (12C/24T) pumped out around 170 points, smashing the 120 points of the Ryzen 9 7950X, and even the 136 points of the Core i9-14900K.

Moving onto multi-threaded results, the Ryzen 9 9950X processor screams ahead with around 3000 points, absolutely wrecking the Ryzen 9 7950X with 2052 points and the Core i9-14900K with 2269 points. It's an incredible score, with the Ryzen 9 9900X variant coming close to the 14900K with 2200 points from its 12C/24T Zen 5 design.

If we look at the Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5950X processor against the Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7950X in Cinebench R24, we have a 4% increase in single-threaded performance and a much larger 43% increase in multi-threaded performance.

AMD's new Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7950X processor, benched against the Zen 5-based Ryzen 9 9950X processor, shows a much larger 22% increase in single-threaded Cinebench R24 performance and an even more impressive 46% improvement in multi-threaded performance. Very, very impressive stuff to see, AMD.

AMD should unveil its next-gen Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" Zen 5 desktop processors at Computex 2024, which is not even two months away now. We've recently seen motherboard makes like ASUS updating their higher-end AM5 motherboards, with new AGESA BIOS updates that add early support for Zen 5 processors.

We're not too far away now, folks; Zen 5 is getting closer with each day that passes... and I'm sure Intel is shaking in their boots, because if Arrow Lake (the new Core Ultra 200 series CPUs coming later this year) can't beat Zen 5... well, the battle is well and truly on at that point.