OLED iPad Pro refresh leaked via Apple's own beta software update

Apple has long been expected to launch new iPad Pros soon and now it appears the OLED display they'll use has leaked in the iPadOS 17.5 beta.

We've been hearing rumors of a number of new iPad updates happening within the next few weeks of late, and May is now expected to be the timeframe that Apple will finally share details about the new tablets. There are expected to be updated iPad Pro and refreshed iPad Air models unveiled, and the former may have now leaked ahead of time. What's more, that leak appears to have come via Apple itself.

Specifically, a new 9to5Mac report says that the new iPads have appeared as references in the latest iPadOS 17.5 beta which has been made available to developers. According to the report, references to the iPad16,3, iPad16,4, iPad16,5, and iPad16,6 can all be found. More interesting is the fact that these references are all related to new display firmware which appears to add credence to reports that the new models will all switch to OLED displays for the first time.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It's believed that the four models cover both the Wi-Fi and cellular versions of the 11-inch iPad Pro as well as the same Wi-Fi and cellular versions of the 12,9-inch iPad Pro. The firmware also appears to suggest that the new iPad displays will be produced by two different companies.

Recent reports had suggested that the new iPad Pro launch had been delayed due to production constraints and as a result, it's now thought that both LG Display and Samsung Display will provide displays for the 11-inch tablet. In contrast, it's thought that LG Display will be the sole supplier of the displays that will be used in the 12.9-inch model.

The new iPad Pros aren't only going to get their first OLED displays, however. Reports have so far suggested that Apple intends to upgrade the existing M2 chip to the new M3, similar to the one that is currently offered in the MacBook Air. That should in turn make these the fastest-ever iPads, although all of this is likely to come at a cost. Reports have hinted that the updated 2024 iPad Pro will cost more than the 2022 model, although details haven't been shared as yet.

The tablets will be joined by a refreshed iPad Air lineup that will gain a new 12.9-inch model. That, alongside a refreshed 11-inch model, will likely be upgraded to use the M2 chip with the current model's M1 chip being retired. Pricing isn't known here either, but the 12.9-inch version should be a good option for people who want a large display but don't want to go all-in on an iPad Pro.