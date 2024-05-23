The Mac's terrible System Settings app is getting an overhaul in macOS, report claims

Apple will make some big changes to the System Settings app when it releases the macOS 15 update later this year according to a new report.

If Apple sticks to the tried and tested plans of recent years we can expect it to release a slew of new software updates this fall, one of which will surely be the macOS 15 software for the Mac computers. Apple is set to preview the changes at WWDC on June 10, but we might not have to wait that long to get a feel for what's in store.

According to a new report by AppleInsider, Apple is planning a number of changes for the big release including one that will be welcome news to many. The System Settings app has been lambasted by many since it replaced the familiar System Preferences, and now the report says that Apple intends to make some changes this year.

One of the changes coming to System Settings is the removal of the Apple ID section with a new Apple Account section taking its place. There are also going to be changes throughout the System Settings app to accommodate new Apple Account settings and features, we're told, with new animations or redesigned interface elements arriving. AppleInsider also believes that the Apple Account rebrand will see the arrival of a new feature called Printable Account Recovery Summary, or PARS. It's not yet clear what that feature will be but it's likely designed to give users easier access to important account information.

There are also set to be changes to the iCloud preference pane, we're told.

Outside the System Settings app, we're also told that a new modern AirDrop interface is being tested. Wider system interface changes are also in the cards while Apple's core apps including Notes and Calculator are set to receive significant upgrades.

The macOS 15 update is one that could also benefit from Apple's new focus on AI, much as the iPhone's iOS 18 update will. New AI-powered audio transcripts are expected, as are similar features for Voice Memos.

If Apple does stick to that familiar pattern we can expect that the macOS 15 update will be previewed at WWDC on June 10 before a months-long beta program climates in a release in or around September. Alongside the macOS and iOS updates, we also expect that Apple will refresh the software for the iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro at the same time. The new software will also likely debut alongside new hardware in the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch X, and a refreshed Apple Watch Ultra 2.