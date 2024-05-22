These are the emojis you'll be using when iOS 18 arrives this September

The Unicode Consortium has previewed the new emojis that will be available when iOS 18 arrives on iPhones around the globe this September.

There has been an awful lot of talk about Apple's upcoming iOS 18 software update that will power the iPhone starting later this year and most of it has been about the new AI features that it will bring to the table. But it's also set to bring new emojis as well, and we now have a better idea of which we can start to look forward to making their debut.

The Unicode Consortium has shared details of a handful of new emojis that are set to be available this year, assuming that they gain final approval. If they do, Apple and other companies will start to release the new emojis via software updates this year and it's likely that iOS 18 will include them. However, it's possible that we will have to wait for a later 18.1 or similar release for them to break cover as has been the case in previous years.

The new emojis that have been previewed include a face with bags under its eyes, a fingerprint similar to the Touch ID logo, a leafless tree, a root vegetable, a harp, a shovel, and a splatter of something like ink or paint.

As for the iOS 18 update itself, that's likely to be announced at WWDC on June 10 before undergoing a few months of beta testing. From there, we expect that Apple will then make the update available to the world in or around September alongside the release of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. The same emojis will also eventually be available for the iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple Visions Pro, too.