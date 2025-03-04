Apple introduces iPad Air M3 with new Magic Keyboard, pricing stays the same

Apple has revealed a new M3-powered iPad Air partnered with a new Magic Keyboard.
The introduction was made in the lowkey manner Apple sometimes employs where the firm simply pushes out a press release.
The new iPad Air 11-inch and 13-inch tablets don't run with the latest M4 silicon, but Apple's still given its device considerably more pep with that M3 CPU.
Apple informs us that the iPad Air with M3 is almost twice as fast as the iPad Air with M1. That new M3 chip is an 8-core model and the SoC offers a 9-core integrated GPU - the latter is up to 40% quicker in terms of graphics performance, again versus the M1.
Note that these comparisons are drawn to the previous M1-toting iPad Air, and not the predecessor tablet with the M2.
Apple notes: "With iPadOS 18, support for Apple Intelligence, advanced cameras, fast wireless 5G connectivity, and compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C), the new iPad Air offers an unrivaled experience."
How much will this tablet experience set you back? The good news is that the MSRPs remain the same, starting at $599 for iPad Air 11-inch, and $799 for the 13-inch variant.
As for the new Magic Keyboard, this offers a larger trackpad and a new row of function keys (14 of them) to facilitate easily changing of the likes of volume or brightness with the iPad Air.
The keyboard attaches magnetically to the tablet, and is priced at $269 and $319 for the 11-inch and 13-inch versions respectively.
Both the iPad Air itself and the matching Magic Keyboard are live for pre-orders now, with shipping starting next week, on Wednesday, March 12.
There's no sign of the MacBook Air M4 that many were expecting to see today, though.