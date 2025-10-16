Apple's new iPad Pro is powered by new M5 chip, joined by Apple's new C1X and N1 chips

Apple launches its new M5 iPad Pro, also debuts with Apple's new silicon with C1X and N1 chips, faster charging, faster AI performance, and more.

TL;DR: Apple's new M5-powered iPad Pro features a minimalist design, Ultra Retina HDR OLED display, and up to 10 CPU and GPU cores with Neural Processors for enhanced AI and gaming. It supports Wi-Fi 7, 5G with the C1X modem, fast charging, and offers up to 5.6x faster performance than previous models.

Apple has launched its new M5-powered iPad Pro, calling it "the most powerful and intelligent iPad ever" which also features Apple's new in-house C1X and N1 processors. Check it out:

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The new M5 iPad Pro has been rumored for a while now, launching with a refined minimalist design language, and is now the thinnest product in its lineup. The new 11-inch M5 iPad Pro is only 5.3mm thick, while the bigger 12.9-inch version is just 5.1mm thick, with both of the new iPad Pros feeling sturdier through the use of precision aluminum machining.

We've also got the new Ultra Retina HDR display with tandem OLED technology for deeper blacks, more brightness, and improved HDR. Inside, Apple's new M5 processor is at the heart of the new iPad Pro, with up to 10 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, with each of them featuring a Neural Processor for improved AI and gaming performance.

Apple's new M5 iPad Pro also features an upgraded N1 wireless chip that enables Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread, while there's also the new C1X 5G modem for cellular connectivity that Apple promises delivers another 50% speed increase over the M4 iPad Pro.

Apple says that the new M5 processor inside of the iPad Pro provides up to 3.5x more AI workload performance than the M4 model, and up to 5.6x the speeds compared to the M1-powered iPad Pro. The new GPU architecture and Neural Accelerator per core also help performance uplifts across the board in things like rendering, generative AI, and other performance-intensive workloads.

4

The new M5 iPad Pro also has fast-charging support that provides 50% charge in just 30 minutes when charging from a 40W or higher adapter. Configurations start at 256GB and range up to 2TB, with the 256GB and 512GB iPad Pro models featuring 12GB of unified RAM -- which is a first for Apple and its lower-tier iPad Pros -- while higher-end models feature even more unified RAM.

On the pricing side, pre-orders are live now with shipments starting on October 22, with prices starting at $999 for the 11-inch iPad Pro, and $1199 for the 5G-capable model. The new 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1299 and $1499, respectively.

Johny Srouji, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Technologies, said: "M5 ushers in the next big leap in AI performance for Apple silicon. With the introduction of Neural Accelerators in the GPU, M5 delivers a huge boost to AI workloads. Combined with a big increase in graphics performance, the world's fastest CPU core, a faster Neural Engine, and even higher unified memory bandwidth, M5 brings far more performance and capabilities to MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple Vision Pro".