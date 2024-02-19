MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED gaming monitor: 32-inch 4K 240Hz launches with reduced $949 pricing

MSI MPG 321URX QD-OLED gaming monitor: 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED for just $950, which is $350 cheaper than the competing ASUS QD-OLED gaming monitor.

MSI's upcoming MPG 321URX QD-OLED gaming monitor will launch later this month, with a retail price of just $949... down from its initial announcement and pricing of $1199.

MSI's new MPG 321URX QD-OLED gaming monitor (source: MSI)
The company was planning a limited-time introductory price of $949 for its 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor, with its MSRP of $1199, but now it'll be dropping for $949... for everyone. MSI and ASUS both have 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitors on the cusp of release, but MSI is going to win big with its $949 pricing.

The news is coming from Monitors Unboxed, who said: "I've gotten a second update from MSI regarding the MSRP of their QD-OLEDs. They have decided to change their mind and offer the previously lowered pricing permanently, instead of just as an introductory price".

That means the official MSRPs of their products are as follows:

  • MSI 321URX QD-OLED 32-inch: $949.99
  • MSI 271QRX OD-OLED 27-inch: $799.99
  • MSI 491CQP QD-OLED: 49-inch: $1099.99
In comparison, ASUS has just launched its new 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor for $1299... meaning that MSI's new monitor is $350 cheaper and offers the same technology: QD-OLED panel, 4K resolution, 240Hz refresh rate.

A damn good price and worth considering if you're just purchased yourself one of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards... especially if you get the RTX 4080 SUPER which can better handle 4K 240FPS gaming.

