MSI will pay you $100 to review its new line-up of QD-OLED gaming monitors

MSI has unveiled a trio of new gaming monitors ahead of CES 2024, and all are eligible for review, earning the buyer a $100 Steam code.

MSI has launched a fleet of new QD-OLED gaming monitors for CES 2024, with this fleet of new gaming monitors covering various sizes all the way up to 49 inches.

MSI is no stranger to the gaming monitor market, making some of the most affordable displays available to gamers. Now, the company is diving head-first into OLED, specifically QD-OLED, with a range of new displays that push refresh rates far beyond 120Hz. At the top of the pile of new gaming monitors, we have the MPG 491CQP QD, a 49-inch 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, 0.03 GTG response time, a 144Hz refresh rate, 250 nits typical brightness, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x USB Type-C 90W PD port, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and more.

Moving on to the smaller variant we have the MPG 321URX / 271QRX. These two monitors are the same except for their size and refresh rate. The 321URX is a 32-inch display that features a 240hz refresh rate, while the 271QRX features a 360Hz refresh rate. Both the 271QRX and the 321URX have all the same connectivity and color capabilities as the 49-inch 491CQP.

MSI is offering an exclusive promotion with the aforementioned gaming monitors, as each is eligible for a $100 Steam code upon review. Consumers who purchase an "MPG Series QD-OLED gaming monitor and leave a review between January 6 and March 31 will receive a US$100 Steam code," per MSI's website.

How to Participate: Step 1. Write a review for an eligible product on select online stores between January 6 and March 31 Step 2. Register your product at the MSI Member Center website Step 3. Submit the review link to us and wait for the audit

