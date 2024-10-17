All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TRENDING: Microsoft announces new version of world's most popular OS despite its looming death
Displays & Projectors

OLED monitor shipments have grown by a massive 181% this year

OLED monitor sales and shipment are through the roof and MSI has managed to carve out a sizable chunk of the market share with its line-up.

OLED monitor shipments have grown by a massive 181% this year
Published
2 minutes read time

OLED displays for gaming have been around for several years but have become more prevalent in 2024 thanks to new panel technology, which improves things like overall brightness and text clarity. OLED displays for gaming are also more affordable than ever, with seemingly countless models to choose from.

OLED monitor shipments have grown by a massive 181% this year 2
3

According to a new report by TrendForce analysts, OLED monitor shipments are expected to reach 1.44 million by the end of 2024, representing a massive 181% year-over-year growth. This includes all OLED displays, not just ones designed for PC gaming, with Samsung and its QD-OLED panels leading the charge.

"QD-OLED monitors are set to dominate the market, driven by Samsung Display's aggressive production ramp-up and multiple brands introducing QD-OLED models," the report writes. "QD-OLED's share of total OLED monitor shipments is expected to rise from 53.5% in 2023 to 73% in 2024."

This means LG's WOLED market share is expected to decline to 26%. With that, the breakdown of the OLED monitor market share by brand is as follows:

OLED monitor shipments have grown by a massive 181% this year 3
3
  • Samsung - 31%
  • LG - 19%
  • ASUS - 14%
  • Dell - 14%
  • MSI - 11%
  • GIGABYTE - 3%
  • Others - 8%

The report mentions MSI's 'aggressive' expansion of its OLED line-up, where the company is recording the highest growth rate across all categories to become the fifth-largest OLED brand. It is an impressive feat because this puts the company just behind juggernauts like ASUS and Dell.

TrendForce also notes that the 181% year-over-year growth is not a one-off anomaly but is expected to continue in the coming years. Check out Jak's recent reviews for a deeper dive into modern OLED display technology.

Photo of the product for sale

MSI MAG 32 inch QD-OLED MAG 321UPX Gaming Monitor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$899.99
$899.99$779.98$899
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/17/2024 at 8:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:trendforce.com

Senior Editor

Email Kosta AndreadisFollow Kosta Andreadis on XFollow Kosta Andreadis on LinkedIn

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles