OLED monitor shipments have grown by a massive 181% this year

OLED monitor sales and shipment are through the roof and MSI has managed to carve out a sizable chunk of the market share with its line-up.

OLED displays for gaming have been around for several years but have become more prevalent in 2024 thanks to new panel technology, which improves things like overall brightness and text clarity. OLED displays for gaming are also more affordable than ever, with seemingly countless models to choose from.

According to a new report by TrendForce analysts, OLED monitor shipments are expected to reach 1.44 million by the end of 2024, representing a massive 181% year-over-year growth. This includes all OLED displays, not just ones designed for PC gaming, with Samsung and its QD-OLED panels leading the charge.

"QD-OLED monitors are set to dominate the market, driven by Samsung Display's aggressive production ramp-up and multiple brands introducing QD-OLED models," the report writes. "QD-OLED's share of total OLED monitor shipments is expected to rise from 53.5% in 2023 to 73% in 2024."

This means LG's WOLED market share is expected to decline to 26%. With that, the breakdown of the OLED monitor market share by brand is as follows:

Samsung - 31%

LG - 19%

ASUS - 14%

Dell - 14%

MSI - 11%

GIGABYTE - 3%

Others - 8%

The report mentions MSI's 'aggressive' expansion of its OLED line-up, where the company is recording the highest growth rate across all categories to become the fifth-largest OLED brand. It is an impressive feat because this puts the company just behind juggernauts like ASUS and Dell.

TrendForce also notes that the 181% year-over-year growth is not a one-off anomaly but is expected to continue in the coming years.