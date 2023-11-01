MSI teases new 4K 240Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor, other QD-OLED monitors, launch January 6

MSI unveils some of its new QD-OLED gaming monitors before their launch on January 6, leading with the 4K 240Hz QD-OLED monitor with 0.03ms GTG response.

We already heard about MSI's new family of QD-OLED gaming monitors over a month ago now, with MSI announcing some of those monitors in question before their launch on January 6, 2024.

MSI's new models of gaming monitors all have the latest generation of QD-OLED panels, with the company making new monitors in both curved and flat models. The company claims to have done "extensive research and design" to make sure gamers are getting precise pixel lighting control and true black scenes, image quality... tick. QD-OLED is a huge, huge leap over TN and IPS... I'm an OLED addict.

MSI's new QD-OLED gaming monitors are getting some other tweaks, with MSI updating its OLED Care 2.0 technology, enhancing screen protection optimization to reduce the risk of possible OLED panel damage after countless hours of use. MSI uses a passive, fan-less design thanks to graphene's fantastic thermal conductivity, which allows for efficient and silent heat dissipation meaning that MSI's new QD-OLED gaming monitors will have longer lifespans without damage to the panel.

There are some really tasty-sounding MSI QD-OLED gaming monitors on the way, with the MAG 341CQP QD-OLED and the MPG 491CQP QD-OLED both standing out. The MAG 341CQP QD-OLED features a 34-inch curved panel and the MPG 491CQP QD-OLED with a 49-inch curved panel, while both monitors feature a QD-OLED panel with 0.03ms GTG response time, and 144Hz refresh rate.

MPG 321URX QD-OLED, UHD 4K @ 240Hz , with 0.03ms GTG

MAG 321UPX QD-OLED, UHD 4K @ 240Hz , with 0.03ms GTG

MPG 271QRX QD-OLED, WQHD 2K @ 360Hz , with 0.03ms GTG

MAG 271QPX QD-OLED, WQHD 2K @ 360Hz, with 0.03ms GTG

The introduction of 4K and 2K resolution flat QD-OLED monitors are also here from MSI, with a bunch of models that span between 27-inch and 32-inch panels with up to a huge 360Hz refresh rate. MSI points out that using their new QD-OLED flat displays will significantly enhance the visual performance for AAA games, especially for first-person shooters. Once again, I agree, as a huge OLED gaming monitor fan, OLED gaming monitors are THE best. You won't go back.

MSI's four new QD-OLED gaming monitors feature the latest fan-less design, as well as features like MSI Gaming Intelligence, 90W USB Type-C PD connectivity, and MSI Console Mode.

We will have the full details of MSI's new QD-OLED gaming monitors after CES 2024, with the new monitors launching on January 6, 2024... so we're not too far away now.