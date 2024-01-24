NVIDIA RTX Remix Open Beta is available now, a new era for PC game modding begins

PC game modding is huge, and with RTX Remix now in Open Beta a new era for impressive remasters and updates to classic PC games is set to begin!

NIVIDA RTX Remix has entered Open Beta, allowing modders to easel remaster classic PC games with full ray tracing, AI-enhanced textures, DLSS and Reflex support, and modern physically-based rendering (PBR). To say it's a game-changer is an understatement, as it gives the tools to talented modders to essentially remaster and remake games into cutting-edge 2024 releases.

Look at the RTX Remix trailer above and this recent look at Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project from Orbifold Studios. The results are incredible when developers are given an easy way to replace in-game assets and add modern lighting effects, including real-time ray tracing.

RTX Remix is built on NVIDIA Omniverse and allows modders to inject any DirectX 8 or 9 title (a list that includes classics like Call of Duty 2, Hitman 2, and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines) and begin the modding and remaster/remix process.

According to NVIDIA, RTX Remix consists of two main components, "an application for creating lights and adding remastered assets into a game scene, and a runtime for capturing classic game scenes and injecting the remastered assets back into the game at playback."

For a primer on RTX Remix and how to get started remastering classic games, check out NVIDIA's full announcement, which includes a detailed and informative 'Get Started with NVIDIA RTX Remix' breakdown.

If you're like me and want to know what games are currently being given the RTX Remix treatment by modders, check out this page at ModDB, which lists all RTX Remix projects in development. It's a massive list that includes S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Shadow of Chernobyl, Left 4 Dead 2, Battlefield 2, Age of Mythology, Doom III, and countless other classics.

With RTX Remix now in Open Beta, the next few months (and years) are going to be pretty awesome for PC gaming and mods - so stay tuned to TweakTown as we'll be bringing you updates on some of the RTX Remix projects that stand out.