NVIDIA RTX Remix Creator Toolkit is now open source, empowering modders everywhere

Great news for modders, NVIDIA is open-sourcing the RTX Remix Toolkit to expand its capabilities while giving developers more options.

NVIDIA RTX is a powerful and incredible game-modding tool we've covered extensively at TweakTown. It allows modders and those interested in tinkering with classic games the ability to remaster DirectX 8 and 9 titles with full ray-tracing, DLSS 3.5, AI-generated or brand-new assets, and physically accurate materials.

Since being released into beta, NVIDIA RTX Remix has expanded its game compatibility based on what modders want to use the tool for - support for the original Deux Ex's custom engine is one - while adding new rendering features. Over 20,000 modders are using RTX Remix to mod and remaster classic games.

It's one of the most impressive community-focused game development and modding tools, and now NVIDIA has announced that it is open-sourcing the RTX Remix Toolkit.

In the announcement, NVIDIA notes that going open source will allow modders to "streamline how assets are replaced, and scenes are relit" while increasing support for more file formats for assets and opening the toolset to support new AI models.

The REST API allows modders to link their work to Blender and popular generative AI apps like ComfyU. The open-source SDK for the RTX Remix runtime will enable developers to take RTX Remix and apply its tools and features to "other applications and games beyond DirectX 8 and 9 classics." Very cool.

For more information on this update, head to NVIDIA's GeForce post.